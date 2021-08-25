Western Wisconsin town helping house Afghan refugees

TOMAH, Wisc. — Some Afghan refugees have arrived at a U.S. Army base in the western Wisconsin town of Tomah.

The refugees who arrive include translators and other citizens considered vulnerable, like teachers and female journalists.

It’s not yet clear how many arrived in Tomah, but most will be temporarily housed in military barracks. Some residents are also planning to help.

The Taliban says it will stop Afghans from trying to get to the Kabul airport to flee the country.

Many people — including some American citizens — haven’t been able to get past Taliban checkpoints.

The U.S. has started reducing troops at the airport while still coordinating all air traffic in and out of Kabul.