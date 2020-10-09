Westchester Food Pantry in need of new location, asking for help

WESTCHESTER, Ill. — A west suburban food pantry has until February to find a new location and is now asking for help.

On Friday, the Westchester Food Pantry was gearing up for another busy night.

Gregory McCrimon is a client. He’s struggling to find a job and has been using the food pantry to supplement his groceries. He is also a volunteer. He said the food pantry is always filled with courtesy, smiles and no anger.

The food pantry is now in danger of closing. It takes up a small space in the village hall but the building has been sold and the pantry doesn’t have another space to work out of. It has until February to find a location.

Amanda Grant, the executive director of the pantry, said the last thing the community needs is for them to close their doors.

“We’re almost at a 65% increase from where we were last year,” she said.

The pantry relies entirely on donations to feed people in eight surrounding towns and donations are down. They feed more than 350 families a month.

Grant said about 80 to 100 households are expected to be fed Friday. Each family gets a cart full of food — meat, fruits and vegetables, canned goods and more to help get them through the week.

“They’re terrified,” Grant said. “They have kids or they’re seniors. They’re just not sure where to turn to for help. especially for those not in this situation before. This is a scary new world for them.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for those who would like to help the pantry raise money for a new location.

The pantry is open every Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Westchester Village Hall.