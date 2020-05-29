Westchester CNA allegedly attacked 2 elderly residents, pawned wedding rings

WESTCHESTER, Ill. – A certified nurse’s assistant was arrested after allegedly attacking two elderly residents and pawning wedding rings.

On May 14 at around 4 p.m,, Westchester police responded to the Westchester Health and Rehabilitation Center, located in the 2900 block of Wolf Road, on the report of an attack.

Police met with a 83-year-old resident who had been attacked and robbed.

Police believe Jennifer Smith, 36, and a CNA at the center, attacked the resident and forcefully took wedding rings she had worn for over 55 years.

Authorities said Smith was caught on surveillance footage selling the victim’s wedding rings to a nearby pawn shop.

On May 18, Smith was taken into custody and reportedly admitted to stealing the rings.

During the course of the investigation, police said Smith abused another elderly patient, who is 76 and non-functioning, after they pulled surveillance footage.

Smith was charged with robbery to a senior and two counts of aggravated battery to a senior.

Investigations are ongoing as to whether Smith had committed similar acts in the past.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at mfellers@westchesterpolice.com.