West Virginia reporter struck by SUV on live TV: ‘I’m okay’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A West Virginia news reporter was struck by an SUV on live TV during her last week on the job. Moments later, though, she was back on her feet, saying, “That’s live TV for ya!”

Tori Yorgey, a weeknight reporter with WSAZ in Charleston, West Virginia, was reporting live on TV during a severe weather segment when the vehicle ran into her.

“Oh, my God! I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK. I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK, Tim,” she said moments later. “I’m OK! Whew, we’re all good!”

Her news anchor counterpart, Tim Irr, said he couldn’t see what happened but was trying to stay calm.

“Well, I have no control over the controls. We remained live, so I was trying to see in the tiny monitor near the camera and listen to Tori while also trying to remain calm in the situation. Not an easy situation for sure,” Irr said on Twitter.

The collision flipped Yorgey’s camera on its side. It caught her getting back up on her feet in seconds.

“I actually got hit by a car in college too just like that,” she revealed as she was regaining her feet. “I am so glad I’m okay.”

After Yorgey was hit, the SUV driver stopped to check on her, NewsNation Now reported.

With the camera still rolling, Irr asked her if she was OK and where on her body she was hit: “Were you bumped down low, Tori, or were you hit up high?”

Yorgey, appearing flustered and shaken, replied, “I don’t even know. I don’t even know, Tim.”

She then added, “My whole life just flashed before my eyes.”

NewsNation Now reported that Yorgey was working solo, handling both the camera and reporting duties on the scene of a water main break.

Yorgey said she thought she was in a “safe spot,” then added, “But clearly we might need to move the camera over a bit, so let me do that.”

Yorgey joined WSAZ in January 2019, according to the news station’s website. On her Twitter account, she announced plans to join Pennsylvania station WTAE in February.

“You know it’s my last week on the job, and I think this would happen specifically to me, Tim,” Yorgey joked.