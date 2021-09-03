West suburban hospital postponing elective surgeries due to lack of anesthesiologists

ELGIN, Ill. — A major hospital in Elgin is suspending elective procedures due to a lack of anesthesiologists.

Advocate Sherman Hospital is rescheduling “less than 100” non-critical or elective procedures to other Advocate Aurora locations due to a “shortage of anesthesia providers.”

The bypass has been in effect since Tuesday and could continue through most of the month, the Daily Herald reports.

The outlet reports shortage is the result of stalled negotiations with United Anesthesia Associates, a private practice that has worked with the hospital for three decades.

The hospital said the shortage only impacts Advocate Sherman Hospital and not others in the network.