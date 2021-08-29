West suburban high school honors legacy of graduate Fred Hampton

MAYWOOD, Ill. — A west suburban high school is honoring the legacy of one of its graduates, the late Fred Hampton. 

Proviso East High School renamed a room for the activist, who rose to prominence as the head of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party. 

A dedication plaque says “The Social Justice Room” was a breeding ground for Hampton’s leadership development. 

The honor comes on the eve of what would have been Hampton’s 73rd birthday.

Hampton was shot and killed by Chicago police during a raid on his apartment in 1969. Actor Daniel Kaluuya portrayed his life in the Oscar-winning film “Judas and the Black Messiah.” 

