CHICAGO — A West Side youth football team has raised enough money to attend its national championship game in Orlando.

Last month, WGN News shared how the Tim Hall-led Garfield Park Gators sought to raise $30,000 to travel to Florida. About $25,000 was raised, with WGN News learning that a private donor came forward with the rest.

As a result, 30 football players will head to the game on Friday. While in Flordia, the team will also visit Disney World, Sea World and Busch Gardens.

The all-star trip is set for Dec. 2.