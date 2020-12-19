West Loop restaurant turns into artisan market for holidays

CHICAGO — With just five shopping days left until Christmas, a restaurant turned market for local artisans in the West Loop has become a holiday wonderland.

The space is typically known as ‘The Press Room’, a bar and restaurant on Washington Street in the West Loop. Now, it’s operating as a pop-up supporting small businesses and local artisans.

Mark Towns from Edgewater Candles has candles that fill the room with holiday scent. Towns also has candles for any time of year, including a classic hot cocoa.

Besides candles, the pop-up has bath and shower melts, along with cards, drawings, ceramic bowls and ornaments, spanning from the traditional to the modern.

Fabiel Campos owns ‘Night Jar Woodwork’, making furniture and other items out of the leftover wood. From cutting boards to candle holders, the unique, repurposed items are a great holiday find.

The ‘Miracle on Washington Street’ is almost a miniature Christkindlmarket, specializing in German goods and food. The menu is small, but features all the German staples, including pretzels and brats.

“We wanted to only have a few items to make sure we were doing them all very well,” chef Noah Zamler said.

A ticket is required for entry, but a drink and all of the festive vibes are included.

The pop-up is open through Wednesday and more information can be found on their website.