West Dundee police looking for man after deadly road rage ‘mob attack’ at gas station

WEST DUNDEE, Ill. — Police continue to look for a man after two suspects were arrested Tuesday that were wanted in a deadly road rage “mob attack” at a suburban gas station in June.

Alex Hall, 52, of Carpentersville, died three days after he was allegedly attacked at a Casey’s General Store, located in the 700 block of South 8th Street on June 10.

Police believe he was attacked by Kurt Doporcyk, 41, of Algonquin, Ryan Barrett, 32, of Huntley, and Peter Stoyshich, 30, of Belize. On July 20, all three were indicted on second-degree murder and aggravated battery in the public way with mob action charges. On Tuesday, Doporcyk and Barrett were taken into custody and released on bond.

Stoyshich remains at-large. At this time, it’s unknown if he fled to Belize or if he remains in the area.

One witness, who did not wish to be identified, said they were stunned as they watched the melee unfold.

“I turn over and there’s a bunch of guys fist-fighting,” the witness said. “Guys running from one vehicle to another vehicle.”

Doporcyk, Barrett and Stoyshich allegedly fled the scene, according to witness, as West Dundee police arrived. Police believe the attack started out as a road rage incident.

Anyone with information on Stoyshich’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 847-551-3810.