Weekend heatwave on the way

CHICAGO — The Chicago area is preparing for potentially dangerous heat this weekend.

Temperatures are expected to return to the 90s on Friday and intense heat will follow into the weekend. Mid to upper 90-degree air temps are predicted for Saturday. This air temp combined with humidity could create triple digit heat indices.



Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications said starting Thursday, residents will have access to cooling centers, libraries and park district splash pads. Residents are asked to call 311 or visit 311.chicago.gov for locations and times.

Just how hot temps get Sunday will depend on whether there are thunderstorms a part of the day. If they remain scattered, another day of mid 90s is a good bet with more triple digit heat indices.



Cooling areas hours are, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations.

Englewood Center–1140 W. 79th Street

Garfield Center–10 S. Kedzie Ave. (Will be open on Thursday, July 16 through Sunday, July 19, 9 a.m.–5 p.m as well)

King Center–4314 S. Cottage Grove

North Area Center–845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center–8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center–4312 W. North Ave.

Cooling areas for seniors are open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the following locations.

Central West Center–2102 W. Ogden Avenue

Northeast (Levy) Senior Center–2019 W. Lawrence Avenue

Northwest (Copernicus) Senior Center–3160 N. Milwaukee Avenue

Renaissance Court–78 E. Washington Street (Open only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Southeast (Atlas) Senior Center – 1767 E. 79th Street

Southwest Center–6117 S. Kedzie Avenue