CHICAGO — A themed experiential restaurant in Chicago is inviting fans of all ages to experience Mattel’s iconic brand like never before.

The Malibu Barbie Café in the West Loop is transporting guests back to 1970s Malibu, California in a space drenched in a sea of bright colors and retro charm.

“All of your five senses are going to be engaged here. You’re going to see, smell, drink, taste, hear everything Barbie and imagine that you yourself, are Barbie, the moment you walk through the doors,” Michael Corrigan, Spokesperson for Bucket Listers and the Malibu Barbie Café, said.

The café, located near South Racine Avenue and West Gladys Avenue, opened on June 7th and will stay open until October 15th.

The pop-up experience is packed with social media-worthy moments and offers guests food, drinks, roller skating, photo opportunities and more.

“If you’re not posting it on Instagram, did you really do it?” Corrigan said.

Tickets for the Malibu Barbie Café are available exclusively through Bucket Listers.

Reservations at the café include a reserved seat, a window of time to dine and a choice of an entrée.

The only other location is in New York City and organizers estimate around 100,000 visitors between the two locations.