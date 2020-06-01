“We will end it now”: Trump threatens to deploy US military unless states halt violent protests

WASHINGTON — The president threatened to deploy the United States military unless states halt violent protests.

President Donald Trump spoke at the Rose Garden Monday afternoon to address the nationwide unrest following the death of 46-year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them,” Trump said.

Trump said he was recommending that governors deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers to “dominate the streets.

Trump said he would mobilize the U.S. military to end “lawlessness” as police fired tear gas at hundreds of protesters gathered outside the White House. Trump blamed anarchists and Antifa for fomenting unrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.