EVANSTON — Friends and family of an Uber driver who was shot and killed last week on the City’s South Side gathered to remember him and honor his life in Evanston Saturday.

Thirty-six-year-old Caron Arterberry was a construction worker who earned income driving for Uber on the side. Last Saturday, Nov. 5, Arterberry was driving for Uber when he picked up a 24-year-old passenger.

As Arterberry approached the 8000 block of South Jeffrey Boulevard, another vehicle pulled up behind them. Police said two people got out of that vehicle and opened fire, killing Arterburry and injuring his rider.

“We want justice for Caron,” said Lori Osborne, Caron’s cousin. “Caron was just that kind of guy that you wouldn’t think this would happen to him.”

Funeral arrangements have been planned for Arterberry next Saturday.

Police said they have no one in custody, but if you or someone you know has information that can lead to a breakthrough in this case, anonymous tips can be placed at cpdtip.com.