WAUKESHA, Wis. — Darrell Brooks will be officially sentenced Wednesday for killing six people, and injuring dozens of others, by driving his car through a November 2021 holiday parade. Brooks and his family will have a chance to address the court before the judge hands his sentence down.

Watch the proceedings in their entirety within this story beginning at approximately 12 p.m.

Brooks told the judge this month that nine people will speak on his behalf, including his mother.

Day two of the sentencing hearing comes after dozens of people who were hurt or saw their loved ones killed unleashed raw emotions and anger in court Tuesday. It marked the first time victims and survivors could address Brooks, who rolled his eyes at some of their comments.

Brooks, 40, almost certainly will spend the rest of his life in prison, since each homicide count carries a mandatory life sentence. Legal experts said they expect the sentences will be consecutive, with no chance of parole.

The monthlong trial was punctuated by erratic outbursts from Brooks, who refused to answer to his own name, frequently interrupted Dorow and often refused to stop talking. The judge often had bailiffs move him to another courtroom where he could participate via video but she could mute his microphone.

After he was removed from the main courtroom during jury selection, he removed his shirt, sat on the defense table bare-chested and stuck down his pants a sign he’d been given to signal objections. Later in the trial, he built a small fort out of boxes of legal documents and hid behind it so the camera couldn’t pick up his face.

Tuesday’s hearing was paused for more than an hour after the judge took an abrupt, unexplained break. The sheriff later released a statement saying that an unknown caller had threatened a mass shooting. Security at the courthouse was increased.

