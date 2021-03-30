Waukegan’s Latino community slams renaming middle school after Obama

WAUKEGAN, Ill. – Latino leaders and community members plan to protest the Waukegan school board’s proposal to rename Thomas Jefferson Middle School after former President Barack Obama.

The Waukegan School board has been deliberating on the matter with a lot of community input for several months. A school board meeting Tuesday night will offer a platform to a group unsatisfied with Obama’s immigration record.

According to a release sent out to various news outlets, the groups say the former president is known through the Latinx community as “Deporter in Chief.”

“Back in 2015, Obama had overseen more than 2.5 million deportations, far more than any previous president in our history,” the statement read. “Obama had the reputation for using Congress as an excuse, saying that Congress tied his hands and that he could not reduce the number of people being deported.”

The release adds that hundreds of families were impacted by raids and operatives that destroyed families in the Waukegan community. As of result of such actions, the community has voiced displeasure in a middle school barring the former president’s name.

“I believe that the school board should drop Barack & Michelle Obama from consideration for the renaming of Jefferson Middle School,” said Oscar Arias, a graduate of Waukegan Public Schools and resident.

The middle school is named after founding father Thomas Jefferson. The desire to change the school’s name stems from Jefferson’s history as a slave owner.

“The ‘Deporter in Chief’ presidential is still, today, President Barack Obama,” said Julie Contreras.” He did the most in the history of our nation.”

Contreras is a Waukegan resident who is against the proposal.

“Those children live in the reality of insecurity in mixed-status families,” she continued. “For us, having the Deporter in Chief’s name is painful for the community.”

Students, parents, leaders and clergy all plan to attend the school board meeting. No final decision is expected to be reached Tuesday night, however.

