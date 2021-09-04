Waukegan woman charged after headbutting sheriff’s deputy: officials

CHICAGO — A Waukegan woman was arrested and charged after officials said she headbutted a sheriff’s deputy.

Officials said a Lake County sherriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near Sunset and Lewis avenues around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday. Viviana Mora, 25, was found to be driving under the influence of drugs and an officer placed her under arrest.

Mora was put in the backseat of the deputy’s squad car and became “belligerent and out of control,” the Lake County Sherriff’s Office said.

The woman then attempted to kick out the squad car windows and took her seatbelt off. Sheriff’s deputies attempted to place her seatbelt back on and she headbutted one of the deputies in the face.

The deputy had minor injuries and was treated and released by paramedics.

Mora was pepper sprayed when she continued “being belligerent” and refused to follow orders when she arrived at the jail, Lake County officials said.

Mora was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, resisting arrest and driving under the influence of drugs and was issued traffic citations.

Mora is in the Lake County Jail on a $50,000 bond. She is due in court on Sept. 9.