Waukegan woman arrested after 74 cats, 28 dead cats located inside residence

WAUKEGAN, Ill. – A woman in Waukegan is facing charges after 28 dead cats were allegedly located in her residence following an animal cruelty investigation.

Linnea Kohl, 54, was arrested Tuesday after the investigation, which started in June, concluded.

Between June 20 and July 27, animal control officers recovered 74 cats, including 11 feral cats, inside a home in the 300 block of South Elmwood Avenue.

The cats were relocated to 12 different shelters or rescue organizations and the feral cats were relocated to three feral cat locations.

28 dead cats and 1 dead squirrel were also located inside the residence.

Police said Kohl is the homeowner and she was arrested on three counts of aggravated cruelty to an animal.