Waukegan school bus driver charged with sexual assault of minor

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A 57-year-old Waukegan man was arrested Tuesday by area police following his alleged criminal sexual assault against a minor.

Richard Villanueva, a Waukegan bus driver, is accused of sexually assaulting a minor repeatedly over a period of several years, according to prosecutors.

The victim, now an adult, alerted police on Aug. 24. Villanueva was questioned by the Waukegan Police Department. Following corroborating statements from Villanueva, the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office drew up charges.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our children. I want to thank the Waukegan Police Department for their effective investigation and our ASAs who reviewed this case in the Sex Crimes Unit,” said State’s Attorney Rinehart. “Our prosecutors and victim advocates will ensure that the victims in this case get all the support that they need and that the defendant faces justice for his actions.”

Villanueva’s bond is set at $750,000. He is next due in court on Sept. 21.

An investigating is ongoing.

Authorities ask any parent of a student that may have encountered Villanueva is encouraged to speak with their child and/or contact the Waukegan Police Department Investigations Unit at (847)360-9000.