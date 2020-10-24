Waukegan police officer terminated after killing 19-year-old man, wounding 20-year-old woman

WAUKEGAN, Ill. – A Waukegan police officer has been terminated after shooting and killing a 19-year-old man and wounding a 20-year-old woman on Tuesday night.

Police said they were investigating a vehicle on Tuesday just before midnight near Liberty and Oak streets. Police said while they were investigating, the car fled from one of the officers. A few moments later, another officer spotted the car near Martin Luther King Jr. and South avenues.

That officer got out of his squad car and approached the vehicle. When the officer did so, police said the car reversed. The officer fired his weapon because he was “in fear of his safety,” according to police.

Both the driver and the passenger of the car were shot. The driver, identified by family as Tafara Williams, 20, was transported to a hospital and is expected to recover. The passenger, identified as Marcellis Stinnette, 19, died from his injuries. The two were a couple.

The officer was terminated for multiple policy and procedure violations, the department said. His name has not been released at this time.

The Illinois State Police are continuing to conduct their independent investigation. Once that investigation has been completed, it will be turned over to the Lake County Illinois State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

In a video shared with WGN, Williams shared with her mother what happened to her. She is seen in the video recounting the incident from her hospital bed.

Williams said she was shot first, causing her car to go into reverse — which differs from the police department’s narrative.

Thursday, Black Lives Matter activists held a march and rally demanding justice as officials continue the investigation.

No firearm was recovered at the scene.