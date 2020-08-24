Waukegan police: Man, woman considered armed and dangerous after Saturday murder

WAUKEGAN, Ill. – Police are looking for a man and woman considered armed and dangerous after a murder Saturday night in Waukegan.

At around 8 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of McAlister Avenue on the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police located a woman lying in the street with a gun shot wound. The woman, in her 60s and from North Chicago, was pronounced dead and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for Damar McDonald, 32, of Waukegan, for first-degree murder. Police said McDonald allegedly fired a shot or shots that struck the victim.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for Achley Cruz-Oquendo, 32, of Waukegan, for obstruction of justice. Police said Cruz-Oquendo allegedly obstructed the investigation.

McDonald and Cruz-Oquendo are considered armed and dangerous.

Police police the victim was attempting to break up a fight between two men when she was shot.

Anyone with information on McDonald and Cruz-Oquendo is asked to call police at 847-360-9001.