Waukegan cop fatally shoots teen, injures woman after car reverses toward officer

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Waukegan police said an officer fatally shot a teen boy and injured a woman after the car they were in reversed toward the officer.

Police said they were investigating a vehicle on Tuesday just before noon near Liberty and Oak streets. The vehicle was occupied by two people — the teen and the woman.

Police said while they were investigating, the car fled from one of the officers. A few moments later, another officer spotted the car near Martin Luther King Jr. and South avenues.

That officer got out of his squad car and approached the vehicle. When the officer did so, police said the car reversed. The officer fired his weapon because he was “in fear of his safety,” according to police.

Both the driver and the passenger were shot. The driver, identified by family as Tafara Williams, was transported to a hospital and is expected to recover. The passenger, identified as Marcellis Stinnette, died from his injuries.

The family members of the two said they are not getting answers.

“I don’t know why they did this to my baby,” Clifftina Johnson, Stinnette’s mother said. “I’m not going to get it, but lord knows they need to stop being trigger happy.”

Illinois State Police is investigating.