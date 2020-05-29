Waukegan man accused of sexually assaulting 5 girls

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A man from Waukegan was charged with four counts of predatory sexual assault that police say happened more than a decade ago.

Eliseo Calderon, 54, is accused of assaulting five girls who were 5 to 8 years old at the time of the alleged offenses. Detectives believe the crimes occurred between 2000-2006.

Officials said they started their investigation on Calderon based off an anonymous complaint.

Calderon is being held on a $1 million dollar bond and is due back in court June 24.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information on Calderon, or believes they may have had inappropriate contact with him to contact Detective Tim Ives at 847-599-2678.