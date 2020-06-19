Waukegan fire officials say industrial-strength hand sanitizer left in sunlight caused fire inside car

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Fire officials in Waukegan said an industrial-strength hand sanitizer left in the sunlight caused a car fire Thursday.

The Waukegan Fire Department said the fire was caused by a combination of high alcohol content in a clear plastic bottle in direct sunlight.

Juan Rodriguez and his wife Kimane Hall were shocked to look out the window Thursday afternoon and see their car on fire.

“The dashboard was actually on fire. It was actually melting,” Rodriguez said. “It was just a scary moment.”

“My husband went with a bottle of water and a cup to try and turn it off,” Hall said.

Rodriguez used his key to open the door and fought back flames that were coming out of the windshield.

“As soon as I opened it I got hit with black smoke,” he said.

Rodriguez was able to put the fire out using cups of water before the Waukegan Fire Department arrived, but the damage was already done.

“Our preliminary investigation shows that it was caused by hand sanitizer,” Lt. Todd Zupec said.

Hall said the hand sanitizer was 80% alcohol, an industrial-strength product from her employer. It was sitting in the hot sun on the dashboard.

Earlier this summer, a Wisconsin fire department posted a warning about leaving commercial, over the counter hand sanitizer in the car. The department acknowledged the photo they shared was taken in Brazil after hand sanitizer contacted open flame.

Hand sanitizer, which contains alcohol, can ignite when near an open flame. However, Poynter said fact checkers in Brazil concluded the temperature inside a car must reach at least 572 degrees for a bottle of hand sanitizer to combust.



According to a 2007 study of hand sanitizer used in hospitals, the World Health Organization said no reports of “fire caused by static electricity or other factors were received, nor were any related to storage areas.”

Zupec said it is ok to keep the sanitizer in the car, just keep it out of direct sunlight, especially if it is in a clear bottle.

“It’s that clear plastic with the liquid that’s in there that gives sunlight the ability to reflect and cause that concentrated heating point,” Zupec said.

