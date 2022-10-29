WAUCONDA, Ill. — A small convenience store in downtown Wauconda has sold a winning lottery ticket worth $1 million.

The winning ticket was sold at Minute Man, a convenience store located at the 205 block of North Main Street Thursday.

According to a Camelot Group news release, the individual matched all six Lotto Million 2 numbers and now is the 11th Illinois Lotto player to win the million-dollar prize.

This will have been the second time that the Wauconda store has sold a winning lottery ticket, with having sold a winning jackpot of $6.25 million dollars to a local customer in 2019.

The winner has one year for the date of winning their draw in which to claim their prize.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday and Saturday and the current jackpot is $2.75 million for Saturday’s show.