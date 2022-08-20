WAUCONDA, Ill. — A student at Wauconda High School has been charged after officials said he brought a loaded handgun to school earlier this week.

The student, a male juvenile whose name and age has not been released, was arrested Thursday. He faces three counts of felony aggravated unlawful use of weapon and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Shortly before dismissal Thursday, a report was made to the high school’s administration regarding a student with a possible weapon in the building. Authorities said a loaded handgun was recovered.

Wauconda police said they will provide extra patrols and presence at all Wauconda schools. District 118 will be providing support services to any students who need it.

The first day of school for the district was Wednesday.

No further information was provided.