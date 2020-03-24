Wauconda fire offers drive-by visits for kids celebrating birthdays during pandemic

WAUCONDA, Ill. — The Wauconda Fire District wants to give kids celebrating upcoming birthdays inside a special surprise.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the district reached out to all boys and girls aged three to eight.

Parents can email Devin Mueller at dmueller@waucondafire.org to arrange the drive-by visit.

Please include your name, address and phone number.

Wauconda fire has already surprised a few birthday kids in the community. Parents have replied to the district’s Facebook post with heartwarming videos.