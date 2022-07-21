DIXMOOR, Ill. — Water service in Dixmoor has been shut off following two “major” main breaks.

Officials said two water main breaks are located at 141st Street and Woods Street and at 143rd and Davis and Spaulding Streets.

The decision to turn off the water is based on the amount of water being lost from the water tank and concerns about burning up the village’s water pumps, according to officials.

“During the water crisis last fall, the Village’s water pumps burned up due to the low-pressure issues. Shutting off the water is simply a precaution to prevent further damage to the water system. There is no information at this time on how long the water will shut off. Village officials are working with Thornton Township to get emergency water to the Village,” Dixmoor officials said in a release.

Last fall, a water main break left people without running water for more than 10 days. Back in March, service was disrupted for a day due to a main break.

As a result of the issues, Dixmoor officials last year blamed the Village of Harvey.

A state of emergency is in effect with food and water being available at Village Hall, located at 170 W. 145th St.