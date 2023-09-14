CHICAGO — A water bead kit has been recalled as a safety hazard after the death of an infant child in Wisconsin this year, reports said.

Consumer Reports recalled the Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity kits that ae exclusively sold at Target.

CPSC announced that the water beads can pose ingestion, choking and intestinal obstruction hazards inside a child’s body resulting in many injuries, including death.

CR urges parents to take action and if purchased the kit then take the product back to a Target store or signing up to receive a mailing package at Recall of Ultimate Water Beads (chuckleandroar.com).

Consumer Report says to keep water beads in a secure container and out of reach of children.

For more information, visit: Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits Recalled – Consumer Reports