WATCH: Officials update on fire at Rockton, Illinois chemical plant

ROCKTON, Ill. — Illinois environmental officials are asking the state attorney general to look into filing charges in the explosion and fire at a chemical plant near Rockford.

The Chemtool plant in Rockton erupted in flames and thick black smoke Monday morning. Fire officials say the blaze could burn for several more days.

Chemtool makes lubricating greases and industrial fluids, but investigators say they haven’t yet figured out what triggered the blast.

As of Wednesday morning, the evacuation order is still in effect for Rockton residents who live within one mile of the Chemtool facility, located at at 1165 Prairie Hill Road.

At a press briefing Fire Chief Kirk Wilson said the Winnebago County Health Department (WCHD) is reviewing data from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and they hope to have more information around 1 p.m. Wednesday.