Harvey police give update on death investigation of 17-year-old whose body was set on fire

HARVEY, Ill. — Police gave an update on the death investigation of a 17-year-old whose body was set on fire and found in a Harvey alley.

Isaiah Davis’ body was found in an alley near 149th Street and Washtenaw Avenue on Oct. 28.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Faheem Norwood, 34, was charged with killing the teen in Burham and attempting to cover it up by setting him on fire. He was denied bail on Saturday.

Norwood has previous convictions for aggravated use of a weapon, vehicular hijackings and attempted murder, according to the Sun-Times.

He was found not guilty in 2018 in the 2010 murders of three people, including a child.