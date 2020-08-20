WATCH LIVE: Catholic school teachers voice concerns about returning to in-person learning

CHICAGO — Members of Arch Teachers for Safe Return voiced their concerns Thursday about a return to in-person instruction.

The teachers said the Archdiocese made the announcement without gathering “sincere input” from teachers. Meanwhile, many Catholic students in the suburbs are starting school this week and shared their experience.

It was back to school Thursday for Jennifer Kattas’ sons —Brayden, 9, and Colton, 7. The boys attend St. Thomas the Apostle School in Crystal Lake.

“When they enter the building, they do take a temperature check and there are arrows flowing so everyone goes one way,” Kattas said. “Their seats and tables are all socially distant their school supplies they don’t share anything their own books.”

The Catholic school is running half day in-person instruction. The kids leave at 11:30 a.m. to eat lunch at home.

Many private schools in Illinois are offering in-building instruction during the pandemic as a large number of public schools choose to go fully remote.

On Wednesday, in Park Ridge, Mary Seat of Wisdom School announced a delay to its opening until after Labor Day, after the principal tested positive for the virus. Students were supposed to start Aug. 25.

That administrator is said to be doing well and not in the hospital and doesn’t’ believe she was infected at school. Five staff members are quarantining at home out of precaution.

Although it’s Day 1, Katta said she feels comfortable sending her kids back.

“We can’t keep them home forever,” she said. “Just for them to have a schedule again go and be normal with their friends I thought it was huge.”