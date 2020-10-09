6th Congressional District candidates Sean Casten, Jeanne Ives discuss COVID, taxes, unemployment

CHICAGO — In the race to represent Illinois’ 6th District, things have gotten heated. Each candidate has targeted the other with negative ads, and they’ve had their chances to go toe-to-toe on the airwaves and virtual debates.

On Friday, Democratic Congressman Sean Casten, from Downers Grove, and Republican challenger Jeanne Ives sparred for their only televised debate.

Casern is a first term congressman who built his professional life around clean energy. In 2018, Casten flipped the district blue, beating a six-term incumbent to earn his chance to represent the northwestern suburbs.

His challenger is an Army veteran, tax advisor and military mom — a staunch conservative from Wheaton and a former Illinois representative serving three terms in Springfield who almost beat former Gov.Bruce Rauner in the 2018 primary.

In the one-hour debate hosted by WGN’s political reporter Tahman Bradley and political analyst Paul Lisnek, they debated healthcare taxes and rising unemployment in the district.

But right out of the gate: handling the pandemic and a stalled COVID-19 relief package. Casten said America needs more resources for testing and contact tracing. Ives believes it could be wasted money. They also discussed a national mask mandate.

Later in the debate, agreement on two fronts: each supports early and absentee voting and agreed to adhering to the results of the vote and both disagree with national calls to defund the police.

Both differed on fixing partisanship, some nastiness reared up on the recent endorsement for Casten from the former Illinois Republican Party Chairman Pat Brady.