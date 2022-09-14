CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced a disaster proclamation to help get resources and support for asylum seekers that arrived in Chicago from Texas.

On Wednesday, the governor was joined by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle to give an update on the migrants that arrived in the city via buses.

The governor also activated about 75 members of the Illinois National Guard. He said the proclamation will ensure that the state is prepared to meet the needs of the more than 500 migrants who have arrived.

Pritzker says more buses continue to arrive daily.

“Let me be clear: while other states may be treating these vulnerable families as pawns, here in Illinois, we are treating them as people,” the governor said in a statement.

The statewide response will include IEMA, the Illinois Department of Human Services, and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

On Aug. 31, a group of migrants from arrived at Union Station. Gov. Greg Abbott, citing the Biden administration and Chicago’s sanctuary city status, said that the city will now be a drop-off location.

In April, Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses to transport migrants from Texas to Washington D.C. Earlier in August, he directed that New York City be added as a second drop-off location.

According to the governor’s office, thousands of migrants have been transported to D.C. and New York City, providing “much-needed relief to Texas’ overwhelmed border communities.”

Abbott cited Chicago’s “Welcoming City Ordinance” as a reason why he selected it as the state’s third drop-off location.

Two busses of migrants arrived in Chicago Friday. This was the fourth time a group of migrants arrived in the city.

WGN Investigates learned that some migrants were being taken to a hotel in Burr Ridge for temporary lodging.