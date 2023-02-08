WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Rep. George Santos was noticeably absent from a meeting Wednesday between the governor of New York and her state’s congressional delegation.

“No one noticed George Santos was not here,” Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-N.Y.) said.

Despite being a current member of New York’s congressional delegation, Santos didn’t get an invite to meet with Gov. Kathy Hochul on Capitol Hill.

“We’re talking about their work on committees and he’s not a committee member,” Hochul said.

FILE — Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Jan. 25, 2023. Federal authorities are investigating a military veteran’s claim that Santos raised $3,000 for life-saving surgery for his pet dog several years ago, then never turned over the money for the animal’s care, according to a published report. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) described the meeting as productive “partly because we had no charlatans like George Santos in the meeting.”

The meeting comes only hours after Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), confronted Santos on the House floor, telling him he doesn’t belong in Congress. It’s an idea Molinaro and Rep. Pat Ryan (D-N.Y.) agree with.

“And I’m glad he said directly to Congressman Santos what many of us have been saying and thinking,” Molinaro said.

“I’m glad Sen. Romney joined what myself and my New York colleagues, Democrat and Republican, have been saying for weeks,” Ryan said.

Romney is only one of the numerous lawmakers from both parties calling on Santos to step down.

“George is just playing a game now and it’s detrimental, not only to this institution and the work we do, it’s detrimental to him,” Molinaro said.

Rep. Nick La Lota says Santos is hurting New York.

“He’s literally taking all the oxygen out of the room and any work that we can do on either side of the aisle that is beneficial to the people that we represent,” La Lota said.

However, Santos has given no indication he has any plans to resign.