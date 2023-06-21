WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — “We will stand with the LGBTQ+ community forever,” said Hakeem Jeffries.

Wednesday, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries joined other lawmaker calling for better protections for LGBTQ+ Americans.

“Many live in fear that around the corner could be violence or bigotry or state-sanctioned hate directed at them, just for who they are,” said Sen. Jeff Merkley.

They say that’s why congress needs to pass the equality act.

“It is not illegal to discriminate against LGBTQ+ people. It’s incredible,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer says the bill amends the civil rights act to extend non-discrimination protections to the LGBTQ+ community.

Schumer continued, “They deserve peace of mind…knowing their rights will be protected in this country.”

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy agrees…life should not be harder for those Americans.

“I don’t think people ought to be discriminated against because of an immutable characteristic, I don’t,” said Sen. John Kennedy.

However, Kennedy and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham say they worry protections for some, can hurt other groups.

Such as forcing women athletes to compete against trans-athletes.

“And I think biological females have the right to be able to compete fairly in sports,” said Sen. John Kennedy.

“Your rights have to be balanced against other people’s rights,” said Graham.

Democrats are confident there is a path for both Republicans and Democrats to come together on this bill.