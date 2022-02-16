Warrenville woman accused of stabbing daughter’s father to death

WARRENVILLE, Ill. — A woman is facing a $1,000,000 bond after allegedly stabbing her daughter’s father to death on Sunday.

At around 6:50 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a call at Deanna Coakley’s residence, located in Warrenville, for a report of screaming.

Upon their arrival, officers found Coakley allegedly on top of a man, later identified as Joseph Strock, 31. Stock is the father of Coakley’s daughter and was found in large pool of blood suffering from a stab wound to the neck.

Following an investigation, police believe a verbal altercation between Coakley and Strock turned physical — at which time Coakley allegedly stabbed Strock in the neck with a kitchen knife.

Strock exited the apartment and collapsed on the ground outside the front door where authorities found him.

Coakley was charged with first-degree murder and had her bond set at $1,000,000. Her next court appearance is scheduled for March 10.