Warren Township District 121 officials hoping voters approve referendum before money runs out

GURNEE, Ill. – Warren Township school officials are hoping voters approve a referendum before the district runs out of money.

Cuts have already been made at District 121 and more are coming if the tax referendum is not approved, school officials said.

The referendum is seeking approval for a .35% limiting rate increase which could generate $7.8 million in tax money than the district currently gets.

Supt. John Ahlgrim said even with the cuts, the district will enter next school year with a massive deficit.

“We had already made 51 or so staff cuts prior to this school year and had to make another 15 reductions this past month,” he said. “So all of those reductions in our staff have impacted our programming.”