Warrant issued for Northwest Indiana man accused of hitting woman with gun, firing shots

RENSSELEAR, Ind. — Authorities in Northwest Indiana are looking for a man accused of hitting a woman with a firearm and firing shots near her head.

Jose Cantu, 37, of Rensselaer, has an active warrant out for his arrest for an alleged violent incident on Monday morning.

Cantu is accused of holding a woman against her will while armed, striking her with a gun and firing off shots near her head.

Cantu has been charged with criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, domestic battery, strangulation, intimidation and pointing a firearm.

He is listed at 5’7″, 220 lbs. and may wear a wig to disguise himself.

Anyone with information can call police at 219-886-7602.