CHICAGO — Following blizzard-like conditions on Friday, the windy city and its surrounding suburbs are gearing up for extreme temperatures that are expected to dip into the single digits.

Chicago warming centers

In response to the frigid temperatures, the City of Chicago has activated the “Emergency Operation Plan for Extreme Cold,” from Saturday through Wednesday, and will open additional warming centers for residents and new arrivals at the landing zone.

The Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) activates warming areas at six community service centers when temperatures dip below 32 degrees.

Those seeking shelter from the cold can visit one of the following six DFSS warming areas are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday:

Englewood Community Service Center

1140 West 79th Street, Chicago, IL 60620

312-747-0200

Garfield Community Service Center

10 South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612

312-746-5400

Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center

4314 South Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL 60653

312-747-2300

North Area Community Service Center

845 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640

312-744-2580

South Chicago Community Service Center

8650 South Commercial Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617

312-747-0500

Trina Davila Community Service Center

4312 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60639

312-744-2014

According to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC), starting Saturday evening, the lower level of the Harold Washington Library at 400 South State Street will open as a 24/7 warming center. The city said migrants awaiting shelter at the landing zone will be transported to the site.

Those seeking shelter placement can visit the Garfield Community Service Center at 10 South Kedzie, which is open 24/7, to connect families and residents to emergency shelters. The Garfield location can be used by the public for time-limited warming during non-business hours.

Daytime drop-in centers

DFSS has also activated DFSS-funded daytime drop-in centers to offer extended hours to those experiencing homelessness.

The following locations are open Saturday through Tuesday:

Inspiration Corporation – Drop-in center for all ages at 4554 North Broadway #207:

Monday, Jan. 15 – Opening at 7 a.m. for breakfast through 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 16 – Opening at 6 a.m. for breakfast through 12 p.m. or later

La Casa Norte – Youth drop-in center at 1736 West 47th Street:

Offers 24/7 Services for youth.

Lincoln Park Community Services – Drop-in center for all ages at 1521 North Sedwick Street:

24/7 drop-in Services between Sunday, Jan. 14, and Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Matthew House – Drop-in center for all ages at 3722 South Indiana:

Saturday, Jan. 13 from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 14 from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 15 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 16 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 17 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Broadway Youth Center – Youth drop-in center at 1023 West Irving Park Road:

Not open on Sunday or Monday, but will have extended evening hours on Tuesday, Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Covenant House – Youth drop-in center at 2934 West Lake Street:

Not be open on Sunday.

Monday, Jan. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Visit the City of Chicago’s website for a full list of Chicago Park District warming center locations open on Sunday and Monday

Locations operating during the holiday weekend

Randolph Court at the Chicago Cultural Center at 77 East Randolph Street: Open as a warming center Saturday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Chicago Public Library locations open for regular hours on Saturday and Sunday. Regional locations will be open as warming centers starting at 9 a.m. On Monday, only regional locations will be open as warming centers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Harold Washington (Downtown), Sulzer (North), Woodson (South)

Those in need of shelter after-hours are encouraged to call 311 for a list of available services.