The first weekend of August will be warm and humid with rain and thunderstorm chances beginning Saturday night. Dew points in the low to mid 70s on Saturday afternoon could generate heat index values in the triple digits. Heat advisories cover 11 states to the west with triple digit highs expected Saturday in the mid Plains. Breezy SSW winds will keep lake cooling from occurring through the weekend. Scattered thunderstorms develop Saturday night and continue Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will be lower Monday but humidity levels will remain elevated. Afternoon high temperatures should be near 80 through the upcoming work week with comfortable humidity. Weekday overnight low temperatures should be near normal in the mid 60s. Dry conditions are expected Tuesday through Friday.

