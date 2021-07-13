Wanted man plows into Cicero squad car, injuring police officer

CICERO, Ill. – A Cicero police officer was hurt after officials say a suspect of a gun investigation crashed into a department squad car.

SkyCam9 flew over the scene around 4:30 p.m. near 21st and Cermak.

Several other parked cars were also damaged as a result of the crash, police said.

The incident unfolded following reports of a wanted man with a weapon on 12th Street. Several individuals, including the police officer, suffered minor injuries and were taken to Loyola Medicine for treatment.

Police are investigating and have suspects in custody. Cicero police did not say if charges are pending.

