Wallaby joeys emerge at Brookfield Zoo

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Brookfield Zoo is excited to announce the emergence of wallaby joeys who were born last year.

The zoo said it’s difficult to determine the exact date of a wallaby’s birthdate. When born, a joey is about the size of a bumblebee and weighs less than 0.03 ounces.

Babies are born blind and hairless and migrate from the birth canal to the mother’s pouch without being noticed. There, they remain for approximately 280 days.

Three Bennett’s wallaby moms, Becky, Marion and Talia, all gave birth to joeys in late 2020.

Those interested in helping care for the wallabies can contribute to the Animal Adoption program.

Photos courtesy Brookfield Zoo.