CHICAGO — Two of Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot’s most outspoken critics were spotted breaking bread at a popular Mt. Greenwood breakfast restaurant this morning.

Ald. Ray Lopez (15th Ward) tweeted a mouthwatering photo of waffles capped by strawberries and whipped cream, pancakes, eggs and hashbrowns declaring: “In a city of neighborhood flavors, a candidate better show up hungry.”

The alderman cropped-out his breakfast companion but a tipster shared a photo with WGN News that shows Lopez was noshing with potential mayoral candidate Paul Vallas.

Photo provided to WGN News

Lopez declared his candidacy for mayor April 6 saying: “I am sick and tried of watching Chicago flounder at the hands of a rudderless ship”

This week, former Chicago schools chief Paul Vallas told WGN political reporter Tahman Bradley he too is considering a run for mayor and is only waiting to line-up fundraising commitments in what is expected to be a crowded primary.

“People are going to be looking for somebody who not only has a vision for what we need to do to get this city back on track but also has the skills and the management capability,” Vallas said in the April 18 interview