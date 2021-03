AURORA, Ill — A self-serve wine and beer kiosk may soon be available to Fox Valley Mall-goers.

Aurora Aldermen are set to vote Tuesday on granting a special license for a self-serve beer and wine kiosk inside the mall.

If approved, shoppers would be able to grab an adult beverage and shop.

City officials hope the move will boost foot traffic inside the mall.

The kiosk’s operator, “Tapville Social Beverage,” already runs similar stands in Evanston, Rosemont and Naperville.