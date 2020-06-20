Volunteers spend first day of summer cleaning up parts of West and South Side

CHICAGO – On the first day of summer, dozens of volunteers cleaned up parts of the 24th and 29th Ward.

The clean-up program, organized by City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, has been cleaning up parts of the city after looting.

“Just trying to instill some pride after all that’s happened in the past 30 days,” she said. “We’ve had so much help and we wanted to get people involved and get people to see how others are living in this city of ours.”

Among those who participated is Habilitative Services in Austin.

“It builds a sense of community pride,” Donald Dew said. “We are big on civic engagement and getting involved so in addition to all the neighbors and volunteers that you see persons served by the programs we operate at HSI are also involved.”

The clean-up Saturday was focused in the 24th and 29th wards.

“We have challenges in this city so the more that people see the inequities of our city, the more I think it helps them understand why we fight for the programs and the resources that we’re looking for,” Ervin said.