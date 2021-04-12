Volunteers provide East Side Little League with makeover to get ready for season

CHICAGO – East Side Little League has a new infield for the upcoming season thanks to the Home Depot Foundation.

The little league, located at 11037 S Avenue H, is run by local veterans and police officers.

On Monday, Volunteers installed sod, mulch and worked with a licensed contractor to put in a sprinkler system for the 350 players in the league, ages 4 to 16.

“We are here mentoring them if they have a bad game, bad at bat we talk to him tell him hey there’s always gonna be another chance to help the team out,” League president and CPD officer Edward Ramirez said.

All the materials for the new infield were donated by Home Depot. For the upcoming season, the league is looking for umpires. To apply, message their Facebook page.