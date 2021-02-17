Volunteers help seniors dig out in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO — Community organizations are coming together to help Chicagoans dig out from massive snowstorm before the next round of harsh winter weather falls.

As many continue to deal with the fallout from this week’s snowfall, seniors are finding it hard to get around. Sloppy road conditions, sidewalks packed with hardening snow and many CTA bus stops buried under two-feet of snow are proving too difficult for elders to maneuver. It’s why a group of volunteers is picking up the shovel, however, to make things better.

“I like to think of ourselves as the Red Cross of the hood. That’s what we do,” said Jahmal Cole, whose grassroots non-profit, “My Block, My Hood, My City ” brought dozens of volunteers and a van load of shovels and snowblowers to 66th & Halsted in Englewood.

“It’s cold but they’re out there helping us and we appreciate that,” said Ernesto Gonzalez, of “My Block, My Hood, My City”

City officials expressed enthusiasm for the project.

“We’re grateful for community organizations, especially all the organizations in Englewood,” said David Evers of Cook County 2nd District Commissioner’s Office.

The removal of snow will pave the way for the reopening of The Free Market, which shut down due to weather. Under normal circumstances, the market is a place to get food, toiletries and other donations for those in need.

“Once this is clear we can come back and stock it,” said Asiaha Butler, Resident Association of Englewood

Volunteer Jamie Brunson of Hubbard Street Dance says she was up for the task.

“If we all look around in our individual area and see where we can help an elderly person or someone who sick run to the store,” Brunson says, “we can make it work.”

Click here for more information on My Block, My Hood, My City.