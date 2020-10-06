Visitation being held to honor South Holland firefighter

DYER, Ind. — A visitation is being held Tuesday evening for a South Holland firefighter who died last week during a training accident.

At 29 years old, Dylan Cunningham had already distinguished himself as a tireless, dedicated fire fighter.

Cunningham was described as one of South Holland’s finest. For South Holland Fire Chief Brian Kolosh, these are times first responders and their families pray never arrive but as they prepare to say goodbye to one of their own they hold him close to their hearts forever and always.

Cunningham, a firefighter paramedic died after something went wrong during a SCUBA training exercise in a quarry in Kankakee last Thursday.

Cunningham had a partner with him. All of his gear is being closely examined for any sort of defect.

The young man who started as a cadet worked his way up through the ranks and also served in the Illinois National Guard.

Chief Kolosh said Cunningham was also a family friend who grew alongside his own son. Being chief is always a heavy load and this young man’s sudden, tragic passing is that and more. He and his fellow members of the fire service will cherish his time here with them and they will always be there for his fiancée and their baby that is on the way.

“It’s difficult,” Kolosh said. “I hold that burden on my shoulders 24/7. Every one of our personnel. Dylan was also a friend of the family. He was a son to me.”

Tuesday is day one of a two-day visitation. At 7 p.m., the Honor Guard and the walkout procession will take place.