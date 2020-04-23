Virtual vigil to be held Thursday to mark 1-year since murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez

CHICAGO — Today marks one-year since the murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez.

Lopez was pregnant with her second child when she was lured to a home to receive free baby items. The incident happened April 23, 2019.

Lopez was strangled and her unborn son was cut from her womb. The baby died two-months later.

Lopez’s husband and their 4-year-old son are holding a candlelight vigil on Facebook Live Thursday night. He is inviting the public to join them in prayer for five minutes to ask for healing during the COVID-19 pandemic, and for justice for Marlen and baby Yovanny Jadiel.”

The virtual vigil will be held on Yovany’s Facebook page at 8 p.m.

The defendants, Clarisa Figueroa and her daughter, Desiree Figueroa, are charged with the murders and are due in court on May 11. Clarisa’s boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, is charged with concealment of a homicide and obstruction of justice.