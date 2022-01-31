Virtual tutor fired after Aurora sixth graders report hearing ‘inappropriate noises’

AURORA, Ill. — A virtual tutor was fired after sixth graders during a math class in Aurora were exposed to “inappropriate” noises.

The incident happened on Thursday at Waldo Middle School during a sixth grade math class.

An East Aurora School District 131 spokesperson said the incident involved an online tutor and not the math teacher.

Police said as of now, they are only aware of inappropriate audio heard during the session. The tutor told the company she believes the inappropriate audio came from her TV.

The vendor, Elevate K12, issued the following statement and terminated the tutor.

“We would like to apologize. We do not take issues like this lightly and are fully committed to ensuring a positive learning experience. Our team took swift action, investigated the matter, and as vendor terminated the employee. We are fully committed to ensuring a successful education experience with all of our partner schools.”

On social media, rumors surfaced that the students also saw video. In a letter released Monday evening, the school said the students signed that they only heard noises and not video.

Parent Amber Stewart disputes the letter to parents and believes that her son saw inappropriate images.

“Every statement they release they’re saying that it didn’t happen,” she said. “My son can give you a visual account of what it is that he saw.”

Police said they are looking for more information from parents and students about the incident. Anyone with information can call 630-256-5500.